The Big Mac Index

(U.S. Edition) President Trump visited the U.K. this week, leaving some very mixed messages. We'll discuss how the trip went, along with the British prime minister's push to snag a bilateral trade deal with the country. Afterwards, as part of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's first broadcast interview, we'll preview parts of his conversation with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal, and then we'll talk to The Economist about its "Big Mac Index," which measures the difference between the price of a Big Mac in different countries to help us understand their currencies. (07/13/2018) 

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.