The Big Mac Index

(U.S. Edition) President Trump visited the U.K. this week, leaving some very mixed messages. We'll discuss how the trip went, along with the British prime minister's push to snag a bilateral trade deal with the country. Afterwards, as part of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's first broadcast interview, we'll preview parts of his conversation with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal, and then we'll talk to The Economist about its "Big Mac Index," which measures the difference between the price of a Big Mac in different countries to help us understand their currencies. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/13/2018)