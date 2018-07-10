Trump's pick for the Supreme Court is a friend of big business

(U.S. Edition) Trump has selected his nominee for the Supreme Court: Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge and a former aide to President George W. Bush. We'll look at his record on business cases and how this might play out in the U.S. economy. Afterwards, we'll examine the state of small businesses, and then we'll talk to Clevelanders about how they feel about LeBron James' departure from their hometown. Today's podcast is sponsored by Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), Avast (avast.com), and Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/10/2018)