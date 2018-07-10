DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Trump's pick for the Supreme Court is a friend of big business

(U.S. Edition) Trump has selected his nominee for the Supreme Court: Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge and a former aide to President George W. Bush. We'll look at his record on business cases and how this might play out in the U.S. economy. Afterwards, we'll examine the state of small businesses, and then we'll talk to Clevelanders about how they feel about LeBron James' departure from their hometown. Today's podcast is sponsored by Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), Avast (avast.com), and Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/10/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.