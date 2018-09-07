Some new rules for federal workers

(U.S. Edition) Millions of federal employees are going to work today under new rules from the Trump administration. We'll talk about what some of them entail, which include a limit on the amount of time employees can spend on union duties. Afterwards, we'll discuss tension between President Trump and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization over how much they should pay for defense, and then we'll look at how the U.S. is ending special visas for entrepreneurs. Today's podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/09/2018)