Some new rules for federal workers

(U.S. Edition) Millions of federal employees are going to work today under new rules from the Trump administration. We'll talk about what some of them entail, which include a limit on the amount of time employees can spend on union duties. Afterwards, we'll discuss tension between President Trump and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization over how much they should pay for defense, and then we'll look at how the U.S. is ending special visas for entrepreneurs. Today's podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/09/2018)

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.