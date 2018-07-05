America and China come together for women's softball

(Markets Edition) The private-sector added 177,000 jobs in June, according to a report today from the payroll processing company ADP. And tomorrow, we're getting the government's jobs report. We'll find out what we should expect from Diane Swonk, chief economist at the from Grant Thorton, who's anticipating some impressive numbers. Plus: A look at how a women's softball team in the U.S. got some financial assistance from the Chinese Softball Association. Today's podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (07/05/2018)