DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

America's malls are fighting back

(U.S. Edition) When investors decide whether to buy a country's bonds, they consider things like inflation, interest rates and, now, climate change. We'll look at how countries that are vulnerable to climate change are paying significantly more to borrow from the markets.  Afterwards, we'll explore why investors aren't finding refuge in gold at this point in the year — which is unusual given that they typically do during times that are uncertain and volatile. Then to cap off the show, we'll discuss how some malls are trying to survive by providing events like live music. The developer that built Mall of America wants to build another huge complex in Miami. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/04/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.