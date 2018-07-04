America's malls are fighting back

(U.S. Edition) When investors decide whether to buy a country's bonds, they consider things like inflation, interest rates and, now, climate change. We'll look at how countries that are vulnerable to climate change are paying significantly more to borrow from the markets. Afterwards, we'll explore why investors aren't finding refuge in gold at this point in the year — which is unusual given that they typically do during times that are uncertain and volatile. Then to cap off the show, we'll discuss how some malls are trying to survive by providing events like live music. The developer that built Mall of America wants to build another huge complex in Miami. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/04/2018)