A rise in jobs, but low-paying ones

(Markets Edition) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is meeting with European leaders to try and save the international nuclear deal with his country.  He's facing major opposition from President Trump, who's asked Europe to stop importing oil from the country. We'll look at whether the region will, along with some of the economic challenges Iran is undergoing right now. Afterwards, we'll discuss a new report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that might help explain why wage growth is so stubbornly slow. Then, we'll explore how a tourism boom in Savannah, Georgia, threatens the architecture that makes the area a destination. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/04/2018)

