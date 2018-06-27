"We learned the government is often the underdog in a lot of these cases"

(U.S. Edition) India's the latest country to be embroiled in trade negotiations with the U.S. And like so many other countries, they're threatening retaliatory tariffs. Companies are reacting by announcing plans to move production overseas, but what does it mean to make a shift like that? We'll look at the challenges that come with shaking up your supply chain. Plus: Marketplace Morning host David Brancaccio is at the Aspen Ideas Festival this week, interviewing prominent business leaders and officials in the country. Our first conversation is with Makan Delrahim, assistant attorney general of the U.S. and chief of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division. He joined us to talk about the Justice Department's losing bid to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger, along with other antitrust cases. (06/27/2018)