Where does Starbucks go from here?

(U.S. Edition) Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has beat expectations to win Sunday's elections. In the aftermath, we'll look at the state of the country's economy and what prompted voters to elect him. Afterwards, we'll look at the legacy that Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz leaves behind as he steps down from the position, and some of the challenges his successor will need to tackle. Plus: With the FDA set to approve an epilepsy medication made from an ingredient found in cannabis, we'll explore whether this will give big drugmakers a reason to take a closer look at the drug. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org) (06/25/2018).