GE was supposed to create a thousand jobs in France. Is it succeeding?

(U.S. Edition) President Trump has nominated a permanent director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: Kathy Kraninger, a federal budget official. We'll take a look at her experience and why the White House says it chose her. Next, we'll discuss how the French government isn't very happy with General Electric's job creation progress in France. Before GE was allowed to buy the energy generation part of the French conglomerate Alsthom, it had a mandate to create a thousand jobs in the country. Then finally, we'll talk to Washington Post columnist Allan Sloan about how U.S. stocks and bonds may be overvalued. Today's podcast is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/18/2018)