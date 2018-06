TGIF

(Markets edition) It's been a watershed week for people trying to figure out where to put their money. Big central bank meetings, an IMF report on U.S. fiscal policy and now President Trump is green-lighting $50 billion in tariffs against China, which has promised to retaliate. We'll check in on markets and talk about where things stand. Then, it's wedding season and we're wondering: Should newlyweds combine their bank accounts? Today's podcast is sponsored by Indeed. (06/15/2018)