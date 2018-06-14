What's the "perfect" U.S. economy?

(Markets Edition) The perfect U.S. and EU economies are growing in tandem, but America is a bit further along. The European central bank is backing off its stimulus program, while Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell says the American economy nearing a Goldilocks-esque "just right" level where the bank can stop tinkering. But what's that actually look like? Surely, wages would have to come up, right? Then: A new study says you'd need to make $17.90 an hour to afford a modest one bedroom rental in the U.S. Trouble is, the minimum wage in most of the country is much lower. Plus: the tensest match-up at the World Cup. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/14/2018)