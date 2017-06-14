DownloadDownload

06/14/2017: The case of the missing CEO

The head of the high-profile Chinese company Anbang is no longer running it — and now the public doesn't seem to know where he is. Some speculate that CEO Wu Xiaohui has been detained by anti-corruption investigators. We'll chat with the BBC's Stephen McDonell about what could have happened to him, and learn more about his company's background. Next, we'll discuss the resignation of an Uber board member who made a sexist remark during an all-staff meeting about sexism and harassment, and then take a look at how teens are faring in the summer job market.

