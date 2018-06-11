The U.S. government wants to borrow a fortune

DownloadDownload

(Markets Edition) With the FCC officially repealing net neutrality rules today, we'll look at what this could mean for your internet experience and the services you use. Afterwards, we'll explore why the U.S. government wants to borrow $200 billion from the markets, and then we'll discuss how the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner might shake out. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Battelle (battelle.org/campaign/qi), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (06/11/2018) 

