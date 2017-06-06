DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

06/06/2017: A showdown at General Motors

General Motors' annual shareholder meeting today might get a little heated. One activist investor is unhappy GM's share price is almost exactly the same as it was when the company came out of bankruptcy. So he's proposing some financial re-engineering of the company's stock. On today's show, we'll explain how stock splitting works. Afterwards, we'll chat with the editor in chief of The Economist, Zanny Minton Beddoes, about who  the publication is endorsing in the upcoming U.K. election. Plus: A look at Puerto Rico's education crisis.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Economy

06/06/2017: An education crisis in Puerto Rico

By David Brancaccio
June 06, 2017

This morning's market recap: Stocks have opened lower, while benchmark bonds have gone up. Julia Coronado from Macropolicy Perspectives explains some key events coming up that could affect the market even further, including James Comey's testimony and the British elections. Afterwards, we'll examine the struggles that Puerto Rico's public school system is facing, and then look at one Philadelphia program that's using hip-hop to teach students how to start a business.

 Listen
read
DownloadDownload
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions. We've also launched a new series about how machines, robots and algorithms are increasingly entering the workforce. We're looking at what humans can do about it with a new journey to find robot-proof jobs. Read more here.