06/06/2017: A showdown at General Motors

General Motors' annual shareholder meeting today might get a little heated. One activist investor is unhappy GM's share price is almost exactly the same as it was when the company came out of bankruptcy. So he's proposing some financial re-engineering of the company's stock. On today's show, we'll explain how stock splitting works. Afterwards, we'll chat with the editor in chief of The Economist, Zanny Minton Beddoes, about who the publication is endorsing in the upcoming U.K. election. Plus: A look at Puerto Rico's education crisis.