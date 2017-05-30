05/30/2017: Two stores, one stop

ExxonMobil investors will vote soon on a proposal asking for the company to produce a "meaningful" climate risk plan. On today's show, we'll take a look at how shareholders are increasingly calling on energy companies for more accountability on climate change reports. Afterwards, we'll talk about Singapore's decision to fine two banks in connection with a money laundering scandal, and then explore the rise of co-retailing, a concept where multiple retailers share a space.