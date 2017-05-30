DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

05/30/2017: Two stores, one stop

ExxonMobil investors will vote soon on a proposal asking for the company to produce a "meaningful" climate risk plan. On today's show, we'll take a look at how shareholders are increasingly calling on energy companies for more accountability on climate change reports. Afterwards, we'll talk about Singapore's decision to fine two banks in connection with a money laundering scandal, and then explore the rise of co-retailing, a concept where multiple retailers share a space.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions. We've also launched a new series about how machines, robots and algorithms are increasingly entering the workforce. We're looking at what humans can do about it with a new journey to find robot-proof jobs. Read more here.