05/29/2017: Helping veteran employees stay on board

Frustrating air travel isn't just an American problem — this weekend, British Airways had to cancel and postpone hundreds of flights due to a massive computer failure. The BBC's Andrew Walker joins us to talk about what this'll cost the company, both financially and in terms of its relationship with customers. Next, we'll discuss the Common App's decision to create a new form aimed at being more transfer student-friendly, and then look at the challenges associated with retaining veteran employees. 

From this Episode

Economy

05/29/2017: McDonald's goes mobile

By Kimberly Adams
May 29, 2017

After dealing with a series of E.coli outbreaks more than a year ago, Chipotle now has another controversy on its hands. Hackers have stolen customer payment data from most of its stores. We'll chat with experts about what the incident could do to brand loyalty, and what potentially affected customers should do to protect themselves. Afterwards, we'll discuss how mandatory 401(k) withdrawals will affect the financial services industry, and then look at McDonald's decision to roll out a new mobile app to make ordering easier.

About the Show

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions. We've also launched a new series about how machines, robots and algorithms are increasingly entering the workforce. We're looking at what humans can do about it with a new journey to find robot-proof jobs. Read more here.