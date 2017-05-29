05/29/2017: Helping veteran employees stay on board
Frustrating air travel isn't just an American problem — this weekend, British Airways had to cancel and postpone hundreds of flights due to a massive computer failure. The BBC's Andrew Walker joins us to talk about what this'll cost the company, both financially and in terms of its relationship with customers. Next, we'll discuss the Common App's decision to create a new form aimed at being more transfer student-friendly, and then look at the challenges associated with retaining veteran employees.