05/22/2017: Ford to fire CEO Mark Fields

With Ford's stock down from 2014 levels, the company is gearing up to remove Mark Fields as CEO. We'll take a look at some of the criticisms that investors had about Fields, and who he's being replaced by. We'll also take a close look at one Rhode Island after-school program that faces closure over Trump's budget cuts. Plus: a look at the peripheral industry that's sprung out of crowdfunding, which includes crowdfunding consultants, social media managers and marketers.