05/22/2017: Ford to fire CEO Mark Fields

With Ford's stock down from 2014 levels, the company is gearing up to remove Mark Fields as CEO. We'll take a look at some of the criticisms that investors had about Fields, and who he's being replaced by. We'll also take a close look at one Rhode Island after-school program that faces closure over Trump's budget cuts. Plus: a look at the peripheral industry that's sprung out of crowdfunding, which includes crowdfunding consultants, social media managers and marketers.

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions. We've also launched a new series about how machines, robots and algorithms are increasingly entering the workforce. We're looking at what humans can do about it with a new journey to find robot-proof jobs. Read more here.