05/16/2017: The high price of the future
Ford could lay off about 10 percent of its workforce worldwide, most of whom may be salaried workers. On today's show, we'll discuss one of the issues the company is grappling with: its investment in the future, a move that comes at the expense of high costs in the present. Afterwards, we'll look at a new Trump administration policy that will deny funding to foreign nongovernmental organizations that promote abortion, and then explore how ESPN will try to use its out-of-home audience numbers to court advertisers.