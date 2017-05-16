DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

05/16/2017: The high price of the future

Ford could lay off about 10 percent of its workforce worldwide, most of whom may be salaried workers. On today's show, we'll discuss one of the issues the company is grappling with: its investment in the future, a move that comes at the expense of high costs in the present. Afterwards, we'll look at a new Trump administration policy that will deny funding to foreign nongovernmental organizations that promote abortion, and then explore how ESPN will try to use its out-of-home audience numbers to court advertisers. 

From this Episode

Economy

05/16/2017: Why many millennials actually aren't buying homes

By David Brancaccio
May 16, 2017

News is that construction on new houses and apartment complexes took a dip in April. Why aren't young people buying homes like they used to? Hint: It's not because of avocado toast purchases. We'll look at the structural changes that are happening within our economy. Afterwards, we'll explore how Target is trying to pull itself out of a slump, which includes abandoning some of its futuristic innovations, and talk about a new bipartisan bill in Congress that aims to help people who cycle in and out of the hospital.

David Brancaccio
