'Everybody can get a job, but nobody can get a raise'

April 30, 2019

Government figures indicate it's not that hard to get a job these days, but it does take a little more work to get a raise. Cleveland and Ohio go the state's supreme court to decide the fate of the city's local hire ordinance, which the state says is discriminating against some people based on where they live. Plus, the whole of Japan takes a break to bid farewell to Emperor Akihito, who has abdicated the seat he's held for three decades. Today's show is sponsored by Acquia and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

