Charlotte's aim to become a foodie hub

April 26, 2019

GDP numbers are out Friday, and it looks like growth for the first quarter of 2019 was right in the sweet spot -- not too big, not too small. The NRA shifts its marketing away from firearms towards its criticism of the Left. Plus, Charlotte, North Carolina aims to become a food destination. Today's show is sponsored by WellFrame, the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and Brother Printers.