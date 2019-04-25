Some farmers don't want seasonal workers, but it's not what you might think

Facebook releases positive financial first quarter data amid continued scrutiny over privacy violations. Meanwhile, Tesla reports it lost $700 million, but CEO Elon Musk says it's "crazy" to not buy one of his cars and talks about the company's foray into car insurance. Plus, some U.S. farmers and the immigrant workers they employ want to replace the current H-2A work visa with some a bit more permanent.