DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Some farmers don't want seasonal workers, but it's not what you might think

April 25, 2019

Facebook releases positive financial first quarter data amid continued scrutiny over privacy violations. Meanwhile, Tesla reports it lost $700 million, but CEO Elon Musk says it's "crazy" to not buy one of his cars and talks about the company's foray into car insurance. Plus, some U.S. farmers and the immigrant workers they employ want to replace the current H-2A work visa with some a bit more permanent. Today's show is sponsored by Capital One and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

World

H-2A visas: A primer

By Andy Uhler
April 25, 2019
A farm worker harvests lettuce in a farm field near have the border town of Calexico, California.
HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. government issued a record 240,000 H-2A work visas last fiscal year. Farmers employ temporary workers from Mexico, Central American nations and other countries to plant, maintain and harvest their crops.

 Listen
read
DownloadDownload

Music from this Show

Cars
Gary Numan
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.