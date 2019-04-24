Nurses fight to staff up

The S&P hits a record high, another indicator of investor confidence. Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn asks to tweak an already tenuous deal to build a plant in Wisconsin after the governor criticizes the $4 billion in tax incentives the company received. Plus, nurses in New York reach a deal with hospitals to get increased staffing levels for lower caregiver-patient ratios. Today's show is sponsored by Panopto , Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage , Indeed and the United States Postal Service .

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.