Nurses fight to staff up
April 24, 2019
The S&P hits a record high, another indicator of investor confidence. Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn asks to tweak an already tenuous deal to build a plant in Wisconsin after the governor criticizes the $4 billion in tax incentives the company received. Plus, nurses in New York reach a deal with hospitals to get increased staffing levels for lower caregiver-patient ratios. Today's show is sponsored by Panopto, Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, Indeed and the United States Postal Service.