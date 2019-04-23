Making a mint on the Kentucky Derby's most popular cocktails
April 23, 2019
We've been hearing about an imminent economic downturn for a while now, but will the forthcoming first quarter GDP numbers confirm some of those fears? Samsung is in damage control after reviewers break its $2,000, folding-screen phone ahead of its big release. Plus, the famed mint julep isn't the only cocktail being slung at this year's Kentucky Derby. Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income, BitSight Technologies and Wordpress.