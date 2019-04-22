Selling "ugly produce" is proving to be fruitful

April 22, 2019

A new study finds American consumers are footing some of the costs of the U.S.-China tariff beef, at least when your washer is concerned. On Earth Day, we take a look at the program behind that ubiquitous Energy Star sticker on your appliances. Plus, the popularity of "ugly" or "imperfect produce" delivery services is growing, but are the touted environmental benefits being overstated? Today's show is sponsored by Acquia, Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Indeed.