The price of crude oil hits a six-month high as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reinforces sanctions on Iran. The college class of 2019 is in for a way better and better-paying job market than people that got their diplomas a decade ago. Plus, hotels are saying good-bye to the bathtub. Today's show is sponsored by Acquia , Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Indeed .

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.