Saving the former boom towns along historic Route 66

April 19, 2019

The number of new homes being built in the U.S. drops to its lowest level in two years. People owed money by nearly bankrupt Sears are suing the company's CEO in hopes of getting paid. Plus, Congress is considering renewing a grant to help the former boom towns along storied Route 66, which have turned into ghost towns over the decades.