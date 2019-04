Apple and Qualcomm settle their lawsuits over patent royalties. Tobacco stocks surge after a pro-regulation FDA commissioner leaves the agency as companies turn to vaping. Plus, Emporia, Kansas -- once called the "best small town in America to escape from" by "The Onion" -- is making it clear that brain drain is no joke. Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies , Capitol One and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage .

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.