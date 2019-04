Trademarking a name you can't say on the radio

April 16, 2019

For those lucky enough to get refunds this tax season, it might be time to attend to that medical issue they've been putting off. AT&T is selling its stake in Hulu, which is now valued at $15 billion. Plus, what happens when you try to trademark a business the name of which you can't say on the radio? Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income, Acquia and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.