On 'Tax Cuts Day,' many taxpayers see their refunds slashed

April 15, 2019

American Airlines and Southwest have extended their flight cancellations through August due to the grounding of its Boeing 737-MAX fleets. Staying very much on brand, the White House declares Monday "Tax Cuts Day." But the only thing slashed for the average taxpayer this year was their refund. Plus, Netflix raises its subscription prices. Will the hike pay off for the company and its viewers? Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

