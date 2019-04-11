Get your 'North of the Wall' cocktail ready. Winter is finally here.

April 12, 2019

Ahead of Uber's forthcoming IPO, we take a look at the ride-hailing company's business model. One county in Virginia puts felons caught in the opioid crisis to work instead of in jail. Plus, winter has finally arrived, but marketing for the epic final season of "Game of Thrones" has been here for a while -- from "North of the Wall" cocktails to GOT Oreos. Will this be our last communal TV-viewing experience? If so, shame! Today's show is sponsored by Panopto and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.