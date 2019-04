President Donald Trump's nominee for head of the World Bank, a critic of the agency, starts his new gig. Walmart is rolling out its in-store robot army. Plus, despite teachers' continued reliance on crowdfunding sites to raise money for school supplies, Nashville has decided to put an and to the practice in their schools. Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies and Panopto .

