DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Miner threat

April 08, 2019

Donald Trump says the country is "full" and can no longer let immigrants into the U.S., but with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen raising the cap on much-requested temporary work visas for this summer as one of her last moves before stepping down, how accurate is the president's claim? The World Health Organization is weighing in on the severity of a so-called, global video gaming "disorder". Plus, mining boss Robert Murray allegedly told workers in Virginia he would close down their mine if they brought up safety issues to government regulators. Now, the miners are fighting back in court. Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime IncomeBitSight Technologies and Kronos.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.