04/06/2018: What the weather in February has to do with the March jobs report

(Markets Edition) The March jobs report is officially out, revealing that the economy added a little over 100,000 jobs. That's much lower than what forecasters were expected, so what gives? We'll have to look back at the February jobs report to give us some clues, and an important one has to do with the weather. Afterwards, we'll talk to Nicholas Lardy, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, about what the ongoing U.S.-China trade battle means for the American economy.