The company town dealing with the Boeing fallout

April 05, 2019

The March jobs numbers are in they're fine, just fine. Erstwhile retail giant Sears was saved from bankruptcy earlier this year, but its new stores will be more pared down — much more. Plus, we go to the Puget Sound where Boeing makes most of its aircraft to see how the company is dealing with the fallout of two crashes involving its 737 MAX planes. Today's show is sponsored by PaintYourLife and Panopto.