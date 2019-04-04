DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

The stakes of youth unemployment

April 04, 2019

Will a second month of lower job creation signal a slowing economy. What are the consequences youth unemployment? Plus, in the wake of the deadly mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, Australia becomes the first country to pass legislation that could result in jail time and fines for execs of social media companies that fail to remove violent content from their platforms in a timely manner. Today's show is sponsored by Panopto and the Portfolio Group.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.