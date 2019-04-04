The stakes of youth unemployment

April 04, 2019

Will a second month of lower job creation signal a slowing economy. What are the consequences youth unemployment? Plus, in the wake of the deadly mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, Australia becomes the first country to pass legislation that could result in jail time and fines for execs of social media companies that fail to remove violent content from their platforms in a timely manner.