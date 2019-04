The number of people claiming unemployment in the U.S. is the lowest it's been since December of 1969. Broadcast news is doing a dismal job in covering climate change. Plus, what does the measure of GDP miss in its count? Today's show is sponsored by Panopto and the Portfolio Group.

