Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

04/04/2018: What companies can do to combat workplace violence

(Markets Edition) In the wake of yesterday's shooting at YouTube, we talk with workplace violence consultant Larry Barton about the measures companies should take to create a safer environment. Also on today's show: a conversation with Tom Sheck from our investigative unit APM Reports about the resignation of DJ Gribbin, Trump's point person on his infrastructure bill. What did Trump have planned, and what does Gribbin's departure mean for the bill? 

From this Episode

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.