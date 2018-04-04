04/04/2018: What companies can do to combat workplace violence

(Markets Edition) In the wake of yesterday's shooting at YouTube, we talk with workplace violence consultant Larry Barton about the measures companies should take to create a safer environment. Also on today's show: a conversation with Tom Sheck from our investigative unit APM Reports about the resignation of DJ Gribbin, Trump's point person on his infrastructure bill. What did Trump have planned, and what does Gribbin's departure mean for the bill?

Receptionists are one of the most vulnerable people in any office, and yet they're often not included in safety training.

