A $13.5-billion disaster aid bills gets stalled in Congress over Puerto Rico. Google Plus goes dark. Plus, can a toxic accidents database help improve emergency planning? Today's show is sponsored by Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Portfolio Group.

Environmental groups say people living near industrial chemical facilities could soon get better information on what’s being spewed into the air around them when accidents happen.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.