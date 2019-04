The Turkish president's party loses in the capital. A Virginia judge gives us a view of the opioid epidemic from the bench. Floods in the Midwest force farmers to push back planting season. Plus, how did Bluetooth technology get its name? Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income , GAIN Capital Group and Kronos .

