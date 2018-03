(Markets Edition) President Trump wants to use a multi-million media campaign to help combat the opioid epidemic. But do public health campaigns actually work? We'll look at some previous advertising efforts to steer people away from drugs. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Pittsburgh's plan to green up the city may leave low-income residents behind.

