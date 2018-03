03/20/2018: Facebook's relationship with the markets

(Markets Edition) Cambridge Analytica's decision to harvest the info of millions of Facebook users has jittered the markets, but investors may be worried about more than the story at hand. Max Wolffe, chief economist at the Phoenix Group, joined us to explain why. Afterwards, we'll look at what the interest rate forecast for the year looks like prior to the Fed's meeting today, and then discuss the latest updates with the Takata airbag recall.