03/07/2018: What more a protectionist America means for global trade

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … One of President Trump’s key economic advisers has resigned, so what will his departure mean for the rest of the world with increasingly protectionist trade policies coming out of the U.S.? Then, one of the most powerful men in the Arab world is meeting with the U.K. prime minister today to talk business. What will Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have highest on his agenda? Afterwards, the world’s largest book fair takes place in India … we’ll explore how rising literacy rates are helping boost the publishing industry.