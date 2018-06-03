DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/06/2018: A c-suite shakeup at Kobe Steel after safety concerns mount

(Global edition) From the BBC World Service … The head of Kobe Steel — the world’s third-largest steelmaker — resigned today after a months-long investigation into a safety scandal at the company revealed deeply engrained problems of corporate culture. Then, as President Trump considers tariffs on aluminium and steel imports to the United States, we’ll take a look at how such policies could impact India’s steel manufacturers. And the Ebola virus claimed nearly 4,000 lives in Sierra Leone, but millions of dollars raised to fight the virus remain unaccounted for. Our reporter went to find out what happened to the money. 

David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

