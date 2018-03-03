DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/05/2018: It's a movement, not a political party

(U.S. Edition) Early results from yesterday's election in Italy show gains for the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, which took about a third of the vote. But no party or coalition won a majority, which could eventually pose a threat to European economic and political stability. In China, officials are focusing on more modest growth targets in an effort to stop obsessing over numbers and instead address imbalances and inefficiencies in the economy like poverty, debt risk and pollution. This is happening alongside an increase in defense spending. And as Black Panther nears $1 billion in box office sales worldwide, we take a look at an industry that's also getting a bump: African fashion.      

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.