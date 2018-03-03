03/05/2018: It's a movement, not a political party

(U.S. Edition) Early results from yesterday's election in Italy show gains for the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, which took about a third of the vote. But no party or coalition won a majority, which could eventually pose a threat to European economic and political stability. In China, officials are focusing on more modest growth targets in an effort to stop obsessing over numbers and instead address imbalances and inefficiencies in the economy like poverty, debt risk and pollution. This is happening alongside an increase in defense spending. And as Black Panther nears $1 billion in box office sales worldwide, we take a look at an industry that's also getting a bump: African fashion.