(U.S. Edition) Striking teachers in West Virginia reached a pay deal with the state's governor, but public schools still remain closed today because of concerns over health care. How much of a victory was this for educators? Afterwards, we'll look at the push in the U.S. to divest from firearms manufacturers, and then talk to design expert Steven Heller about work uniforms in the 1950s.

Marketplace Morning Report

