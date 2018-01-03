DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/01/2018: Putin's plan to reduce poverty in Russia

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, has given his annual state of the nation address, putting economic issues such as growth and poverty center stage. But how will conditions improve amid a slump in energy prices and western sanctions? We hear from Chris Weafer, of Moscow based consultants, Macro-Advisory. Also in this edition, WPP — the world's largest advertiser — says that 2017 "wasn't pretty." We examine why conditions are tough in advertising sales. And a special report from the BBC's Daniel Gallas in Brazil, where car production was up by 25 percent last year, but employment remained flat. What will it take to boost the number of people in work?

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.