02/26/2018: Can smartphone makers hook upgrade-hungry customers again?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be one step closer to running Europe’s largest economy as her party votes on whether to form a coalition government with its rivals … five months after elections. We’ll explain what’s at stake. Then, smartphone sales declined at the end of last year for the first time since the pocket-sized devices were invented. So how are giants of the industry pivoting to keep customers upgrading every year? We head to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to find out. Afterward, to Sudan where there’s a row between Egypt and Ethiopia over control of a Nile dam.

