02/22/2018: The struggle to buy nutritious food

(U.S. Edition) The Federal Reserve recently issued a statement that we've translated to mean: the U.S. economy has strengthened to the point that the Fed might want to move interest rates even higher than they thought. On today's show, we'll discuss why the markets are getting spooked by this possibility. Afterwards, we'll look at how the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) is failing to provide households with enough nutritious meals, and then talk about how clothing brands putting in more effort to make clothing for people with disabilities.

