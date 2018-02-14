02/14/2018: The employee is always right

(U.S. Edition) We'll get a reading on inflation today with the release of the Consumer Price Index, which looks at the prices on goods including food, gas and clothing. Let's dive into the causes of inflation and how it's affected the markets. Afterwards, we'll take a look at how Trump's infrastructure plans calls to boost workforce training programs, and then we'll chat with Brad Grossman — creator of the Zeitguide, a periodical that gives advice to C-suite leaders — about why employers are starting to put a greater emphasis on employee satisfaction.