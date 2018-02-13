02/13/2018: The race to get the next generation of wireless

(Markets Edition) The Trump administration wants to roll back Obama-era climate emission regulations, which could result in companies drilling on federal lands to let more methane get out into the atmosphere. We'll look at the potency of the gas, and the Trump administration's pursuit of energy dominance. Afterwards, we'll look at the amount of money the 2019 presidential budget is allocating to combat the opioid epidemic, and then discuss how countries around the world are racing to implement a 5G wireless system.